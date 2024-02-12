Amazon miniTV’s Dillogical explores modern love in the realm of open relationships

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, brings to its viewers Dillogical, a romantic comedy with a modern-day take on love and friendship. Created by Arré Studio, featuring Anshuman Malhotra, Nupur Nagpal, Priyank Sharma, Chetan Dhawan, and Prasanna Bisht in pivotal roles, the service announced the series with a fun-filled trailer. Taking the viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, the series will be streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV from the 14th February for free.

Giving us a glimpse into the love lives of childhood sweethearts Saransh and Jinal, the trailer takes us through their increasingly messy relationship as Jinal proposes an open relationship much to Saransh’s surprise. Jinal is a talented and independent girl living in Vadodara, who wants to break away from her predictable life. Set up against the backdrop of a crazy, fun-filled destination wedding, the narrative follows the couple as they explore their feelings and navigate their way. The trailer ends on a cliffhanger and leaves the viewers wondering if the two find their way back to each other or not!

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV, says “Amazon miniTV is delighted to bring an unforgettable blend of entertainment. Dillogical is a captivating romantic series that sheds light on modern relationships. The series is packed with an array of emotions and promises a journey filled with relatable situations, dilemmas, and endearing moments.”

Sharan Saikumar, Co-Founder & Creative Director, Arré shares, “Arré Studio is thrilled to announce our partnership with Amazon miniTV for the unconventional romantic series, “Dillogical.” This venture stands as a flagship project for us, marking our entry into the vibrant realm of contemporary romance. With a spectrum of modern-day relationships portrayed – from open relationships to casual hookups and situationships – the series delves into the lives of young individuals navigating the complexities of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. “Dillogical” is a testament to our commitment to innovative and diverse content, expanding our repertoire beyond genres like comedy, drama, and sci-fi. As we continue to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of audience preferences, our ongoing collaboration with Amazon miniTV remains a key element in bringing compelling stories to our viewers.”

Talking about the series, Anshuman Malhotra, shares, “Capturing the essence of true love while tackling the modern norms of open relationship and situationship, Dillogical perfectly balances the blend of romance, comedy, and drama. My character Saransh is an old-school lover who explores his feelings while dealing with an unusual demand made by his partner Jinal. I think Dillogical will provide a fresh perspective to the audience with certain thoughts about their love life and relationship, giving them a clear picture of what they want.”

Says Nupur Nagpal, “As a young woman of today’s times, it was interesting to essay the role of Jinal, who is unsure about all her decisions and in an attempt to reclaim some control of her future, decides to take the plunge into the world of open relationships. Look forward to seeing the audience connect and engage with her, as soon as Dillogical releases on miniTV. Watch it guys!”

Priyank Sharma, talking about his character in Dillogical expressed, “My character in the series, Dhruv, is a dance choreographer who helps Jinal explore her feelings, unraveling the complexities of her heart and helps in leading her back to herself. With a contemporary take on relationships and love, he is open to embracing new people and dynamics in his life. I believe that the story will resonate with a wide range of audiences on many different levels and I can’t wait for its release on Amazon miniTV.”

Dillogical will be available for streaming for free, exclusively on Amazon miniTV from February 14th. You can watch it on the Amazon shopping app, Fire TV, or download the Amazon miniTV app on Playstore.

Trailer Link: