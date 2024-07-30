Get ready to return to the mysterious lanes of Cole Town as Amazon miniTV unveils intriguing trailer for Tujhpe Main Fida Season 2

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, is set to transport viewers back to Cole Town – on a magical journey filled with love, heartbreak, and mystery – as it announces the second season of the modern-day fairytale, Tujhpe Main Fida. Following the resounding success of the first season, the streaming service today unveiled the captivating trailer for the upcoming season amid much anticipation. Produced by BBC Studios Productions India, this season marks the return of the beloved cast, with Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Nikeet Dhillon reprising their roles of Marcus and Aaira, respectively.

The intriguing trailer gives us a glimpse into how the spark that had once burned so brightly between Marcus and Aaira still lingers. As the trailer unfolds, we can see them mending their hearts post breakup, but the shadows surrounding them hold a dark secret. As Marcus and Aira explore the dangerous mysteries of Cole Town, will they be able to reconcile, or will their story take a tragic turn?

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV, shares, “The second season of Tujhpe Main Fida is the perfect blend of intense romance, mystery, and intrigue. The narrative and the plot will definitely keep the viewers at the edge of their seats with the evolving mystery that hides in the silent lanes of Cole Town. A stellar cast, engrossing story, and excellent screenplay will undoubtedly appeal to audiences.”

Sameer Gogate, GM BBC Studios Productions India, said “Tujhpe Main Fida has really captured the hearts and minds of our viewers and we’re excited to bring Marcus and Aaira back for more romance and intrigue. We’re always looking for new ways to provide content to our partners and Amazon miniTV provides the perfect platform to reach audiences with this romantic thriller.”

Excited about reprising his role in the series, Rudhraksh Jaiswal expressed, am stoked to embark on Marcus’s journey once again in Season 2. My character experiences profound growth, diving deeper into his personal life and the intricate mysteries of Cole Town. As Marcus navigates the painful process of healing from a severe heartbreak, he must reconstruct and redefine himself before he can fully embrace his path forward.”

He further added, “My passion for storytelling and unwavering dedication to my craft propel me to infuse Marcus’s journey with genuine authenticity and the intensity, ensuring that every moment resonates deeply with our devoted audience. I am deeply committed to bringing a rich, nuanced performance that captures the essence of Marcus’s evolution, and I am eager to share this compelling chapter with our viewers. Thank you for all the love and support you have showered us with, means the world to us.”

Tujhpe Main Fida S2 will stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV from 2nd August for free within Amazon’s shopping app, on Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs, or download the app from Play Store.