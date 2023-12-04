Girliyapa Unveils Heartfelt Comedy-Drama ‘Mom at Work,’ Balancing Motherhood and Ambition

TVF Girliyapa, India’s trailblazing content creator, have launching their newest web-show, “Mom at Work,” a captivating series that delves into the intricacies of modern motherhood and the relentless pursuit of professional success. The show, premiered on Girliyapa’s YouTube channel on December 2nd, and promises a humorous yet poignant exploration of a new-age mom’s journey to find the elusive work-life balance.

“Mom at Work” follows Ishita, a driven and ambitious mother portrayed by the super talented Kanika Dhillon, as she navigates the challenges of returning to her old job with a three-year-old son in tow. Juggling a demanding project and the joys (and tantrums) of motherhood, Ishita is on a mission to prove to herself and the world that she can indeed have it all. The character resonates with the struggles and triumphs faced by countless working mothers, creating a relatable narrative that tugs at the heartstrings.

Kanika Dhillon, who breathes life into the character of Ishita, shared her thoughts on the collaboration, stating, “Collaborating with TVF on ‘Mom at Work’ has truly been an enriching experience. Their ability to tell stories that echo with the audience is commendable. Bringing to life a subject that is so close to my heart, this series is not just about working moms; it is a tribute to all the women who successfully navigate between their career and motherhood. It made me smile and laugh, and I hope everyone enjoys this fun take on mom hustle!”

Rishabh, Ishita’s unwavering pillar of support, is portrayed by the charismatic and endearing Rannvijay Singha. Reflecting on his experience working with Girliyapa and the show, Rannvijay Singha shared, “Being a part of ‘Mom at Work’ has been an absolute delight. With this show, Girliyapa has created a rather non-stereotypical and bold narrative that is both entertaining and impactful. It’s a pleasure to be associated with a project that explores the nuances of modern parenthood while championing the strength and resilience of working mothers.”

Directed by Sharmista Nag and written by a talented team comprising Swasti Jain, Khushbu Baid, Nikita Okhade, Chirag Singh, Anurag Soni, Ankush Mittal, “Mom at Work” is a unique addition to Girliyapa’s repertoire of women-centric shows. The show’s blend of humour, relatability, and emotional depth is expected to resonate with audiences across the spectrum. Don’t miss the first episode of “Mom at Work” on Girliyapa’s YouTube channel released on December 2nd, 2023, and join Ishita on her journey of laughter, tears, and the ultimate quest for balance.