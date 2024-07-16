Kriti Sanon sits on the editing table for upcoming film with Kanika Dhillon

If there is one person who is killing it not only as an actor but across all avenues, it is Kriti Sanon. Apart from being one of the most successful actors on the block currently, she is also an entrepreneur having co-founded a fitness training studio, The Tribe, the founder of skincare brand, Hyphen and most recently, having founded her own production company called, Blue Butterfly Films.

And talking about the latter, Sanon has indeed turned producer and her debut as a producer will be happening with the much-awaited thriller, Do Patti, where she stars alongside Kajol Devgan and Shaheer Sheikh. Apart from being produced by Sanon, the film is also produced and written by Kanika Dhillon, while being directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi.

The teaser of the film came out a while ago in Netflix India’s slate of projects earlier this year and it managed to generate instant buzz where it also seems that Sanon has taken over the role of a lifetime. Currently, in the final stages of being made, Sanon shared a lovely image of herself and Dhillon from last night where the makers were sitting on the edit table. Sanon shared the story writing, ‘Late Night Edit #DoPatti @kanikad @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial @kathapictures’-

As one can see, the ladies are sleep-deprived but glowing due to the creative process of readying their films. Sanon has a packed schedule ahead as well where she will star in Housefull 5 alongside a huge ensemble cast, and a few other unannounced projects.