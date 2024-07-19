India’s Global Star Anushka Sen collaborates with Grammy-Awardee Ken Lewis & American Musician AY Young for ‘Project17’ to advance United Nations’ goals

India is leading as a global force. As a budding ground for artists that have become global forces, the global shift with Cinema, art and leadership is evident with India taking the stage, culturally and proving to be the epicentre of talent.

Chosen from the massive pool of talent that the country has to offer, in a notable recent development, actress & India’s global star Anushka Sen is furthering this presence with her international initiatives. The Youth Icon is set to further her massive global reach as she collaborates with Grammy-Award winner Ken Lewis and American Musician AY Young for a massive cause. Sen is set to be a part of a humongous project named ‘Project 17’ which is a global initiative harnessing the power of music, arts, and culture to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Sen has been approached to lend her voice for a track of Project 4 which is a part of United Nations global initiative and majorly focuses on Global Education, in collaboration with two giants of the International artistic community.

All tracks of the initiative will be produced by 8-time nominee and Grammy Award winner Ken Lewis, including Anushka & AY’s track as well. Ken Lewis’s vast experience includes credited work with Taylor Swift, BTS, Ariana Grande, NewJeans, Kanye West, Bruno Mars, and many more. With over 30 years of experience, Ken is credited on 114 RIAA Gold records and 79 BillBoard #1’s as a mixer, producer, designated hitter, and finisher.

With her currently stationed in the United States, this development has proven once again that art wins beyond borders. The multi-faceted star Anushka Sen through Project 17 takes another step to cement her position as an international icon- from East to West. Earlier, she also attended COP28, the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai and, she performed and sang for the first time on a global platform, representing India along with other talented individuals. A proud moment for the nation as she showcased yet another talent of hers, in the presence of global leaders and change-makers.

On the work front, Sen is all set to also make her International debut with a Korean Film titled ‘Asia’ which shall showcase her potential as an actor in a new light and is expected to take audiences by surprise.

Formerly, the actor has also been appointed as the brand ambassador of Korean tourism and now, with this step of collaborating with a Grammy-Award winning artist like Ken Lewis to deliver her first International song, Sen is pinning India on the global map as she paves a way for others to follow being the country’s torch-bearer of influence, voice and art on the global stage.