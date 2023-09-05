Digital | Releases

From Rahul Bhagat’s Kho Jaa Heeriye x Ye Hasi Vaadiyaan, UGH crew thumping to riveting Punjabi beats to Mumbai gully’s Divyam & Darshan mesmerizing synchrony, the finale marked a legendary closure with Remo D’Souza comeback to the Mainstage after 3 years!

Amazon miniTV’s one-of-a-kind dance reality show – Hip Hop India’s highly anticipated grand finale marked its closure with an impressive finish, revealing the winner of the first season. Upping the dancing fervor with the sizzling top 3 finalists – Divyam & Darshan, UGH, and Rahul Bhagat, the pompous regale also graced by singers Badshah and Raftaar adding their magic on the sets. While Nora curated a contagious oomph factor with her ebullient number, Remo shook to mesmerizing tunes with his artistically versatile moves after a 3-year hiatus.

Tapping to the synchrony of saawan me lag gayi aag x vibe hai, the contestants performed a splendid breakthrough, beautifully concluding with the legends, Badshaah and Raftaar. While Badshah shared his thoughts about the show, saying he was ‘happy to be a part of India’s hip-hop revolution,’ Raftaar was blown away by the grooves of the hip-hop contestants. The exquisite grand finale commenced with the waving and popping expert, Rahul Bhagat’s Kho Jaa Heeriye x Ye Hasi Vaadiyaan which left audiences pumped with an adrenaline rush. Badshah was stunned into silence after expressing ‘Ye pehla finalist hai? Tumne toh teeno ka dance kar liye ek sath. Everybody go home, this is over. This is insane. Let me sit and grasp this.’

The epic artist of lyrical expression, Tushar Khatre finetuned some electrifying performances on ‘lamba lamba’ that had the rap god, Badshah, blown away, his reaction hyped the artists in full enthusiasm and joy, praising his artform. From the hoods of Delhi, UGH tranced to the Punjabi beats with Remo commenting, “amazing footwork, sync kamaal hai,” while Badshaah expressed his admiration for the Delhi crew by saying, “The innocence, the skills, the dedication. I love you guys, UGH.”

The Grand Finale witnessed enthralling dance spectacles by not just the contestants, but also the celebrity judges Badshah, Raftaar, and Nora raising the swashbuckling bar of entertainment with their dynamic performances packed with flamboyance. There was also an element of surprise when Remo made a comeback back to the mainstage with a heartfelt performance after a 3-year break, as the viewers watched with bated breath. The final showdown came to a ceasefire with Divyam & Darshan that left spectators mesmerized, striking a nostalgic chord with classics like ‘Khalbali’ and ‘Kaal,’ amping up the energy levels.

After 7 weeks of rigorous competition and explosive performances, Rahul Bhagat was crowned Hip Hop Champion, bringing an end to India’s first Hip Hop-based dance reality series. On keeping the contagious levels of the urban hip-hop culture in momentum, Remo high on emotions expressed, “Hip Hop culture deserve karta hai ki log usse jaane, usse log jeeyein aur usse log inspire ho.” At the same time, Nora enthusiastically chimed in by adding, “Ye show bahut saare logon ka kismat change karega.

Hip Hop India is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free, within the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV app.