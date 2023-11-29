7th Season of Star Plus’ Reality Show Dance Plus is all set to make “desi” cool, and how!

Since the commencement of Dance Plus eight years ago, the show has garnered a special place as one of India’s most applauded and cherished dance reality shows. Now, that it is back with its seventh season, Dance+ Pro audiences can once again look forward to the magnum opus of the dance reality show. With the camaraderie of Remo D’Souza and the other captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, Dance Plus is all set now to continue its legacy of keeping the audiences hooked on their television screens.

This year the new season of Dance+ is all set to celebrate the authentic nuances of Indian dance forms. With the new promo of Dance+, the show aims to drive home nativity and relevance to Indian culture, doing so by paying a unique tribute to the legendary Michael Jackson.

Get ready to witness exciting never-before-seen performances continuing the legacy of this iconic show on Star Plus.

Just like you all, we are also eagerly awaiting Dance+ Pro. Dance+ Pro will air on Star Plus from 16th December at 6pm on Sat & Sun, and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.