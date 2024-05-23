Shantanu Maheshwari makes his debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival,”Never thought I would get a chance to witness the festival”

Actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari, recently seen in Amazon MiniTV’s “Campus Beats and Netflix fantasy fiction show ‘Tooth Pari’ is making his much-awaited debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The star, known for his role as Loverboy Afshaan in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is at Cannes for the poster launch of his upcoming film, ‘Love in Vietnam’.

Shantanu expressed his excitement, “It feels amazing. I never thought I would get a chance to witness this festival. I am loving every bit of it. The best part is that I’m here for the poster launch of my film, ‘Love in Vietnam,’ which feels great. I had this thing that if I ever attended Cannes, I wanted to be there for my work, and that’s how it happened. I hope that someday my movie premieres here and we win some awards. One thing I have learned being here is to never say never!” concludes Shantanu.

After representing the country numerous times at an international level with Hollywood dance shows like NBC’s World of Dance and America’s Got Talent, Shantanu is now set to make the country proud with his representation as an actor in “Love in Vietnam” at Cannes!