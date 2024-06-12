Campus Beats Actor Shantanu Maheshwari Stuns With His Mind-blowing Dance Moves, Co-star Shruti Sinha Reacts

Shantanu Maheshwari is the powerhouse of talents. Apart from winning hearts through his acting skills, the actor also impresses the audience through his dance moves. He has featured in dance shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Dil Dosti Dance, and others. Yet again, the actor and dancer Shantanu left his co-star Shruti Sinha spellbound with his mind-blowing dance moves in new photos on his Instagram.

Shantanu Maheshwari Stuns With His Dance Moves

In the captivating photos, Campus Beats Actor Shantanu flaunts his mind-blowing dance moves. From posing in the air to delighting fans with his stunts on the streets, the dancer leaves the onlookers in awe of his talent. However, it was Shantanu’s shirtless avatar that left his fans gasping for breath. The dancer wore an unusual white shirt with funky joggers, flaunting his toned physique, leaving his fans in the state of awe.

Shantanu’s crazy and skillful dance moves left his co-star from Campus Beats, Shruti Sinha, spellbound. She dropped heart-popping emojis to express her fondness. A user complimented, “Ninjitsu moves among the dance moves, now that’s what I’m talking about!”

Shantanu Maheshwari worked opposite Shruti Sinha in Campus Beats in 2023. The actress is also a dancer.

Shantanu has worked on films like Special Day, Something Like Love, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. He will next feature in Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and others.