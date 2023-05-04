Missing Dil Dostii Dance? Re-live some epic romantic moments from the show

India’s first dance series, Dil Dostii Dance on Channel [V] India, has provided an entertaining storyline and dance numbers to match. Fans instantly fell in love with the way the show was executed. One couple, Rey and Kriya, caught audience’s attention readily, and Kunwar Amarjeet Singh and Shakti Mohan played the roles. Shantanu Maheshwari and Vrushika Mehta, popularly known as Swayam and Sharon, respectively, have also enthralled the audience with their crackling chemistry in the TV show.

Rey and Kriya were played by Kunwar Amarjeet Singh and Shakti Mohan, respectively. They did an amazing job of enthralling the audience and becoming the most loved jodi of the show. The duo’s comfort level was highly visible in their romantic scenes. Their chemistry made the audience fall for them. We are sure you must be missing this amazing show hence here we bring you some of the epic romantic moments of Rey-Kriya and Swayam-Sharon from Dil Dostii Dance.