Anupamaa Actor Kunwar Singh’s Lunch Date With Someone Special, Checkout Video

Kunwar Amarjeet Singh is a talented contemporary dancer and well-known TV actor. He has come very far in his acting journey, and he rose to fame with his character Reyansh Singhania in the popular dance-based show Dil Dosti Dance. He has appeared in several shows, and currently, he portrays the role of Titu in the most loved show, Anupamaa, on StarPlus. However, today, the actor is enjoying the romantic monsoon vibes with someone special on a lunch date. Let’s check it out.

Kunwar Singh’s Lunch Date With Someone Special

Taking to his Instagram story, Kunwar shared a video revealing his special someone for the lunch date. For those wondering who that someone special is, let us reveal that person is his on-screen mother-in-law, Rupali Ganguly (Anupama). Yes, you heard that right! Kunwar revealed Rupali as his date. The on-screen mother-son shares a similar bond off-screen, and we often witness their adorable bond through their fun behind-the-scenes videos.

View Instagram Post 1: Anupamaa Actor Kunwar Singh's Lunch Date With Someone Special, Checkout Video

In the video, Kunwar reveals today, he is on a lunch date with Rupali Ganguly. Further he hilariously said, “Mai aur Meri Anu.” Soon, Rupali added, “Anu and Tittu.” In contrast, in the text, he wrote, “Lunch date on set. Hum do bechare.” On the other hand, the way Kunwar kept his head on Rupali’s shoulder shows their mother-son bond. They don’t just share a great bond on-screen, but also, in reality, they love each other.