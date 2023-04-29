Vikramaditya Motwane & Prime Video’s Jubilee have brought us not only extraordinary talents but also shining stars

Know more about Prime Video’s Jubilee

A well-framed script always gets its dues with talented actors who bring every character to life. Jubilee is a series that has booked its arrival and one of the best thing the audiences get to witness bai this series is the actors who are profoundly justifying their characters at its best. This is indeed an example of breaking the stereotype of bringing in known faces to the grounds and attracting the attention of the audience. Director Vikramaditya Motwane through his latest offering Jubilee on Prime video has proved that content is the King.

The series has an ensemble cast which boasts of actors Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Siddhant Gupta & Wamiqa Gabbi in different roles, as a core strength of the series besides the interesting story.

Each actor in Jubilee is a revelation! While everyone is raving about former television and now OTT actor Siddhant Gupta as the new shining actor /star on the block, the critics are equally mesmerised by Aparshakti Khurana’s serious act vis a via fun and comic roles he’d been playing so far.

Actresses Aditi Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi have floored the audiences with their impeccable grace on the big screen reminding them of the beautiful yesteryear actresses.

The long slate of Jubilee’s promising actors is something that makes it a worthwhile series to watch for.m. Jubilee holds every credit for injecting such new talents into the industry that has given them a chance to prove their talents at their best. After watching the series, many would definitely adhere to this thought that, the character portrayals in Jubilee have been fully justified that kept the audience intact and engaged throughout the series.

Jubilee is a great homage to real-life stars and directors from the 50s and 60s era and explores the evolution of Indian cinema in the post-independence period. The series evokes nostalgia for the golden era of Hindi cinema which is nothing less than a celebration for the current generation.

The eye of the creator, Vikramaditya Motwane should also be praised to recognize such talents and bring them to light with such a series. Coming from different grounds of serials and other regional cinema, these actors got a perfect dues with Jubilee which is not only a gift for them but also a gift for the Indian cinema. Moreover, while the audience will get to see a very captivating story in Jubilee, they will surely end up praising the actors and their performances, calling it the best takeaway from the series apart from the interesting story.