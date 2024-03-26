Digital | News

Zahan Kapoor, grandson of Shashi Kapoor will feature in the Vikramaditya Motwane and Applause Entertainment helmed series based on the adaptation of Black Warrant. Read this newsbreak here.

Young actor Zahan Kapoor, grandson of the great Shashi Kapoor and son of Kunal Kapoor, debuted on the web space with Hansal Mehta’s biographical action thriller Faraaz. He is said to have associated with ace filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane for his next. As we know, Vikramaditya Motwane is all set to make a cinematic adaptation of the 2019 book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, authored by journalist Sunetra Choudhary and former Tihar jail superintendent Sunil Gupta. The series will be produced by Andolan Films, in partnership with Applause Entertainment.

The series adaptation of Black Warrant will offer a glimpse into the Tihar prison and the inmates incarcerated there from the perspective of a young jailer, as per media reports.

“Offering a glimpse into the mystery and enigma surrounding Tihar, India’s largest and most infamous prison and the inmates incarcerated there, this gritty drama is told through the eyes of a young jailer,” a press release of the same read.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Zahan Kapoor will play a significant role in the series. He will be seen in a unique role, is what we hear.

As per media reports, actor Rahul Bhat of Kennedy fame will be part of the series, in a vital role.

