Avneet Kaur the talented actress stunned audiences in the role of Yasmine in Sony SAB’s Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Now, she is showcasing her acting prowess in films. Her recent film projects have only taken her ahead in her acting career. She was seen in a cameo performance in Mardaani 2. Her upcoming films Tiku Weds Sheru and Luv Ki Arrange Marriage will only propel her career to the top.

Avneet is magical when it comes to her looks and aura. Today being a special day, that is Baisakhi, Avneet Kaur is dressed to enjoy and celebrate the occasion.

Avneet is seen in her Instagram story, dressed in a salwar suit, the best ethnic wear for the occasion. She has worn a big ring and the charm and poise on her face speak a lot.

She is seen wishing her fans and well-wishers a very Happy Baisakhi. Her Instagram story has her travelling in her car, all dressed, with wishes being showered.

She writes in her story, Happy Baisakhi sareya nu

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

You can see her smile capturing hearts over here!!

