Avneet Kaur Is In Awe Of Her Tattoo; Check Pics To See Her Style

Avneet Kaur who is everyone's favourite is today, posing with her back seen in the mirror. She exhibits her amazing tattoo and her fans have gone berserk.

Avneet Kaur is an exceptional talent who has successfully migrated from television to films. She awaits the release of the film Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Also, she recently wrapped up shoot for her next film, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, helmed by Raaj Shandilyaa. Avneet is always a special person for her fans, courtesy her friendly and courteous nature. She is active on social media, and this keeps her fan base buzzing with energy. Many times it is Avneet’s picture, post or video that encourages and motivates her fans. Recently, we wrote about her dolling up in a two-bun hair style which trended big time. Today, she is seen admiring her own self. She is posing with her back shown to a mirror. She shows one and all her amazing tattoo design which is made exactly on the centre of her back.

She is seen wearing a black top and denim pants. The tattoo is visible clearly as there is a deep cut in the top at the back.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! This tattoo design and Av eet’s oomph factor as she displays it is amazing.

