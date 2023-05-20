ADVERTISEMENT
Avneet Kaur Set The Internet On Fire In Rugged Jeans And Black Crop Top, Check Photos

Avneet Kaur, who has wowed us with her killer acting aptitudes recently took to Instagram and shared her bindass boss lady look. Avneet shared her latest photos in a black crop top which she paired with a grey rugged jeans.

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 May,2023 16:43:24
Avneet Kaur is one of the entertainment industry’s leading actresses and social media influencers. Over the years, the diva has stabbed the hearts of many with her unique sense of style and swag. The Aladdin actress is the epitome of Indian beauty and has rocked every outfit she has worn with her even more beautiful smile. Avneet, who has wowed us with her killer acting aptitudes, recently took to Instagram and shared her badass boss lady look.

Avneet shared her latest photos in a black crop top paired with rugged grey jeans. The actress completed her look by adding a black transparent shirt to her waist, enhancing her attire. Avneet finally added the glam factor by pairing her dress with black boots. For the post, Avneet gave killer poses too. In the caption, the diva wrote: “Women like you start revolutions simply by existing.🖤🔥” Check here!

On the work front, Avneet Kaur is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. Avneet will also be seen in an upcoming film titled Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawaduzzin Siddiqui. Tiku Weds Sheru is an upcoming romantic drama and a dark satire film. It is produced by Kangana Ranaut, written and directed by Sai Kabir under the banner of Manikarnika Films.

