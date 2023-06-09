Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra's BTS photo from Badtameez Dil set delights fans

ADVERTISEMENT
Renowned actor Barun Sobti, who is currently hogging all the limelight for his exceptional work in Asur 2, reunited with his good friend Ridhi Dogra in a new series. He featured Badtameez Dil and Ridhi, streaming on Amazon miniTV. Barun recently took to social media to share a delightful behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo featuring himself alongside Ridhi.

It seems the picture was taken during their time working together on the popular show “Badtameez Dil. The captivating BTS photo showcases Barun and Ridhi sharing a light-hearted moment on the set, exuding warmth and infectious camaraderie. Their genuine smiles and comfortable chemistry are a testament to the close bond they developed while working together.

In the first photo, Barun and Ridhi sit at a dinner table and share a casual moment. While in the second photo, the two elegantly pose in stylish outfits. Barun wore a black tuxedo. While Ridhi is dressed in a black sequin dress. While hugging each other, they strike a right pose for the camera. As soon as Barun shared the photo on his social media platforms, fans erupted with excitement and flooded the comments section with adoring messages. Check below!

Badtameez Dil is a classic tale of the age-old story of “opposites attracting”, which takes modern twists and turns, and nothing is predictable. Starring renowned faces Ridhi Dogra, Minissha Lamba, Mallika Dua and Barun Sobti, ‘Badtameez Dil’ promises to offer you the best of both worlds of romance. Created by Ektaa R Kapoor and produced by Tanveer Bookwala, ‘Badtameez Dil’ is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free within the Amazon shopping app and on Fire TV.

