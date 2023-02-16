Nidhhi Agerwal and Mithila Palkar are Indian actresses known for their work in Indian cinema and television. However, while they are both actresses, they have different backgrounds and have worked on different projects.

Nidhhi Agerwal started her career as a model and made her acting debut in the 2017 Bollywood film “Munna Michael.” She has since appeared in several other Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films. Mithila Palkar, on the other hand, is known for her work in web series and independent films. She gained popularity with her roles in the web series “Little Things.”

Nidhhi Agerwal and Mithila Palkar are both well-known for their distinct senses of style and fashion. Nidhhi Agerwal and Mithila Palkar frequently wear gorgeous and sophisticated ensembles and have been spotted in various designer clothing and high-end fashion labels. They are known to experiment with their appearances and have been seen in everything from traditional Indian attire to trendy Western ensembles. Their dress sense is frequently regarded as sleek and contemporary. Recently, they both appeared in western outfits, have a look

Nidhhi Agerwal And Mithila Palkar’s Outfits

Nidhhi Agerwal donned a pale pink off-the-shoulder full, netted sleeves corset ensemble. She wore her hair in a center-parted wavy hairdo. She kept her makeup basic, opting for glossy dark peach lipstick. She accessorizes with round pearl earrings and a couple of silver diamond rings. She is wearing a half-body suit and posing for the camera in the photograph. In the second image, she touches her brow and offers the camera a starry glance with a gorgeous grin. Nidhhi Agerwal captioned her post, “Happy Valentine’s Day #valentines.”

Mithila Palkar looked stunning in a sleeveless red floral patterned gown. Her hair was styled in a curled, messy bun. She completes her look with black-framed sunglasses and a white wristwatch. She doesn’t need any makeup to complete her beauty. In the photograph, she sits in the car seat, makes an odd face, and takes a candid selfie. Mithila Palkar captioned her post, “Happy Valentine’s Day or something like that? .”

