ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Watch: Mithila Palkar Turns Singer Singing 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma'

Mithila Palkar is a renowned actress. The diva in the latest pictures turned singer as she sings 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai.' Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Aug,2023 20:15:32
Watch: Mithila Palkar Turns Singer Singing 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma' 840919

Mithila Palkar is the powerhouse of talent. She won hearts with the Marathi version of the ‘cup song.’ The versatile actress has impressed fans with her acting, singing, and dancing. Today the diva, in her latest Instagram dump, is caught singing the beautiful song ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai.’

Mithila Palkar Turns Singer

The diva shared a video of herself singing. She wore a black polka dot crop top paired with white pants. Her open curly hairstyle, beautiful winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude lips, and hoop earrings rounded her look. In the video, she started to sing the old song ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai.’ Her expression shows that she enjoyed singing.

Mithila Palkar, in her caption, revealed that ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ was in her head, so she took to her Instagram and shared the video on her profile. The actress loves to express herself to her fans. And this is how she has enjoyed her happy weekend. She is high on moody swings and can’t resist herself. Also, she apologized for the bad audio.

Her caption says, “Ek Pyar ka Nagma Hai #SingSongSaturday
I had this song playing in my head, so I had to sing it out. I’m sorry for the bad audio quality but I do moody singing wherever I am. Heh! Happy weekend to you :).”

Mithila Palkar always entertains with her talent, and we are absolutely loving her singing mood.

Did you like Mithila Palkar’s singing talent? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Mithila Palkar's Weekend Vibe Is To Never Leave Home 816849
Mithila Palkar’s Weekend Vibe Is To Never Leave Home
Mithila Palkar's Moody Day Glow 815333
Mithila Palkar’s Moody Day Glow
Mithila Palkar gets back her 'normalcy' again, here's how 814315
Mithila Palkar gets back her ‘normalcy’ again, here’s how
Mithila Palkar Looks Fiery In Red, see pics 810419
Mithila Palkar Looks Fiery In Red, see pics
Mithila Palkar Spreads Monochrome Magic In Saree, Check Photo 777773
Mithila Palkar Spreads Monochrome Magic In Saree, Check Photo
Fashion Battle: Nidhhi Agerwal Or Mithila Palkar; Who Looks Bewitching In Western Outfits? 772897
Fashion Battle: Nidhhi Agerwal Or Mithila Palkar; Who Looks Bewitching In Western Outfits?
Latest Stories
#HappyFriendshipDay: My husband is my closest friend: Meghna Naidu 840856
#HappyFriendshipDay: My husband is my closest friend: Meghna Naidu
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Fame Malvika Raaj Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend In Turkey 840860
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Fame Malvika Raaj Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend In Turkey
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets aggressive 840846
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets aggressive
The Moving Vimanam Heaps The Melodrama Mountain High 840852
The Moving Vimanam Heaps The Melodrama Mountain High
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva and family in trouble 840844
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva and family in trouble
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha works on her scheming plan 840840
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha works on her scheming plan
Read Latest News