Watch: Mithila Palkar Turns Singer Singing 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma'

Mithila Palkar is the powerhouse of talent. She won hearts with the Marathi version of the ‘cup song.’ The versatile actress has impressed fans with her acting, singing, and dancing. Today the diva, in her latest Instagram dump, is caught singing the beautiful song ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai.’

Mithila Palkar Turns Singer

The diva shared a video of herself singing. She wore a black polka dot crop top paired with white pants. Her open curly hairstyle, beautiful winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude lips, and hoop earrings rounded her look. In the video, she started to sing the old song ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai.’ Her expression shows that she enjoyed singing.

Mithila Palkar, in her caption, revealed that ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ was in her head, so she took to her Instagram and shared the video on her profile. The actress loves to express herself to her fans. And this is how she has enjoyed her happy weekend. She is high on moody swings and can’t resist herself. Also, she apologized for the bad audio.

Her caption says, “Ek Pyar ka Nagma Hai #SingSongSaturday

I had this song playing in my head, so I had to sing it out. I’m sorry for the bad audio quality but I do moody singing wherever I am. Heh! Happy weekend to you :).”

Mithila Palkar always entertains with her talent, and we are absolutely loving her singing mood.

Did you like Mithila Palkar’s singing talent? Please share your thoughts in the comments.