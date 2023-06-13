Mithila Palkar's Moody Day Glow

Mithila Palkar is a Marathi beauty. She has been in the industry for years and carved her niche with her hard work and dedication. Her regular engagement posts captivate her fans. And yet again, in her latest share, the diva is looking gorgeous in sunkissed photos and flaunting her moody vibes.

Little Things fame dropped a gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram. The actress donned a simple yet beautiful printed mini dress. Her dewy makeup, beautiful bold eyes, nude lips, and messy hairstyle added to her charming sunkissed picture. She posed beside a table lamp, and that light made her photo look sunkissed. Her stable expression makes one stare at her unstoppably. And in the caption, she said, “Hi.”

Reacting to Mithila’s latest gorgeous looks, fans couldn’t stop gushing in the comments section. A user wrote, “Ur beauty cannot be captured on camera my queennn.” The second said, “Don’t tell me that you ain’t AI generated.” At the same time, many users shared their love via emoticons.

Mithila Palkar is a renowned Marathi actress. She has been featured in movies and shows like Tribanga, Girl In The City, Majha Honeymoon, Katti Batti, Oh My Kadavule, Chopsticks, Karwaan, and many others. The actress has a massive fan following on her profile. She keeps her fans engaged with her unique engagement posts.

