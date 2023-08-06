Sun, Sand, And Sea Ft. Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar is a travel enthusiast; the diva is currently enjoying her vacation in a beautiful location outside India. Her vacation pictures are quite creating a buzz on the internet. Today, the diva shared a sizzling bikini avatar on her social media handle, making her fans swoon.

Mithila Palkar’s Fun Vacation

In the shared photos, Mithila grabbed all our attention in her hottest avatar ever in a bikini. She wore a tangerine bralette paired with cutout black bottoms. She rounded haute vacation vibes with gold hoops and minimal makeup. However, her huge cow hat caught our eyes. She looked sizzling hot in a bikini avatar. The beautiful blue water Island in the sunny weather is the perfect weekend vibe.

With the hottest pictures, it’s clear that Mithila Palkar is having a great time on her vacation. You might still wonder which place she is vacationing, so for all of them, she is on Rottest Island in Australia. The sun, sand, and sea are the perfect vibe for the actress. However, we could not get over Mithila’s bikini pictures. Her picturesque figure and moody vibes have mesmerized us.

Earlier, the diva enjoyed singing ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ on her moody weekend. Her beautiful voice and talent have always impressed her fans and viewers.

Did you like Mithila’s sun, sand, and sea vibe in the latest bikini pictures? Please drop your views in the comments.