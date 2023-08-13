ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Mithila Palkar celebrates her ‘curls’ on a Sunday, see pic

Mithila's makeup was just right. She had dark-lined eyes that gave her a mysterious look, and her lips were a soft pink shade that added a touch of sweetness. Scroll below to check the pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Aug,2023 20:40:46
Mithila Palkar celebrates her ‘curls’ on a Sunday, see pic 842722

Mithila Palkar, the popular Bollywood star, has won hearts once again with her stylish Instagram moment. The actress shared a sweet and natural selfie where she looked absolutely cute in a white camisole top. Her curled long hair added a trendy touch to her look.

But there’s more to this picture-perfect moment. Mithila’s makeup was just right. She had dark-lined eyes that gave her a mysterious look, and her lips were a soft pink shade that added a touch of sweetness. The simple makeup enhanced her natural beauty, making her shine.

Check out-

Mithila Palkar celebrates her ‘curls’ on a Sunday, see pic 842721

Mithila Palkar celebrates her ‘curls’ on a Sunday, see pic 842723

Accompanying her photos, Mithila wrote, “curls in curls out,” capturing the simplicity and charm of her appearance. It’s like a casual yet stylish snapshot. In her white camisole top, Mithila Palkar shows us how to effortlessly blend chic and genuine charm. This candid selfie not only reveals her fashion sense but also shows how she easily wins over fans. As she continues to rise in the world of entertainment, Mithila’s easy elegance and style remain a delight for all.

Mithila has graced both the big screen and streaming platforms with her acting prowess. She has been a part of movies that have struck a chord with the audience, displaying her ability to bring characters to life. Additionally, her roles in web series have showcased her versatility and the ease with which she adapts to different genres.

As she continues to shine both in front of the camera and on the fashion stage, Mithila Palkar is a prime example of someone who effortlessly balances style and substance. Her work remains a testament to her dedication and talent, proving that she’s not just a fashion icon but a true entertainment force to reckon with.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Mithila Palkar is blooming in style with floral finesse 842178
Mithila Palkar is blooming in style with floral finesse
Sun, Sand, And Sea Ft. Mithila Palkar 840975
Sun, Sand, And Sea Ft. Mithila Palkar
Watch: Mithila Palkar Turns Singer Singing 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma' 840919
Watch: Mithila Palkar Turns Singer Singing ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma’
Mithila Palkar's Weekend Vibe Is To Never Leave Home 816849
Mithila Palkar’s Weekend Vibe Is To Never Leave Home
Mithila Palkar's Moody Day Glow 815333
Mithila Palkar’s Moody Day Glow
Mithila Palkar gets back her 'normalcy' again, here's how 814315
Mithila Palkar gets back her ‘normalcy’ again, here’s how
Latest Stories
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin looks preppy in all black co-ords 842718
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin looks preppy in all black co-ords
In Pics: Mohsin Khan time travels to future with AI filter 842672
In Pics: Mohsin Khan time travels to future with AI filter
“I am impressed by Yami Gautam Dhar’s preparation process” says Pankaj Tripathi about the OMG star! 842744
“I am impressed by Yami Gautam Dhar’s preparation process” says Pankaj Tripathi about the OMG star!
Marathi Mulgi Sayli Salunkhe aka Vandana Karmarkar From Star Plus's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Shares How Her Reel Life Is Similar To Her Real Life Tale 842742
Marathi Mulgi Sayli Salunkhe aka Vandana Karmarkar From Star Plus’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Shares How Her Reel Life Is Similar To Her Real Life Tale
Hansika Motwani sets Instagram ablaze with her leopard-print bikini look, see pics 842660
Hansika Motwani sets Instagram ablaze with her leopard-print bikini look, see pics
Anushka Sen makes waves in LA: Blue monokini and sun-kissed sass 842614
Anushka Sen makes waves in LA: Blue monokini and sun-kissed sass
Read Latest News