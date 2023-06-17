ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Mithila Palkar's Weekend Vibe Is To Never Leave Home

The Marathi beauty Mithila Palkar is a gorgeous star with her quirkiness. In the latest photo dump, the diva revealed her weekend vibes; check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Jun,2023 19:00:41
Mithila Palkar's Weekend Vibe Is To Never Leave Home

Little Things star Mithila Palkar is a heartthrob of the town. She made her acting debut with the film Majha Honeymoon and soon became queen of hearts. Her performance has evolved over the years. Other than that, the diva has a unique and interesting fashion sense that makes one look up to her. Let’s check out what’s up to the actress now.

Mithila Palkar took to her Instagram story and shared a couple of pictures revealing her weekend vibes. In the below photo, the actress wore a beautiful red chikankari kurta. She complimented her look with red eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and luscious lips. Her open curls and beautiful black bindi made her appearance magical.

The actress posed, flaunting her beauty in the photo. At the same time, her adorable laugh looked captivating. She enjoyed her selfie session on the balcony. Mithila revealed her weekend mood by saying, “It’s official, I’m never leaving my house.” Well, it is true after a hectic long week, one doesn’t feel like going out but staying home and having food and naps.

Mithila Palkar's Weekend Vibe Is To Never Leave Home 816847

Mithila Palkar's Weekend Vibe Is To Never Leave Home 816848

In addition, Mithila Palkar has been featured in ads like Maggie, Tata Tea, and Zomato. She is a top choice in the Marathi cinema and Television. Her cup song is famous among the audience. She captivates her fans with her talent.

What’s your weekend mood? Let us know. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Mithila Palkar’s Moody Day Glow
Mithila Palkar’s Moody Day Glow
Mithila Palkar gets back her ‘normalcy’ again, here’s how
Mithila Palkar gets back her ‘normalcy’ again, here’s how
Mithila Palkar Looks Fiery In Red, see pics
Mithila Palkar Looks Fiery In Red, see pics
Mithila Palkar Spreads Monochrome Magic In Saree, Check Photo
Mithila Palkar Spreads Monochrome Magic In Saree, Check Photo
Fashion Battle: Nidhhi Agerwal Or Mithila Palkar; Who Looks Bewitching In Western Outfits?
Fashion Battle: Nidhhi Agerwal Or Mithila Palkar; Who Looks Bewitching In Western Outfits?
Prajakta Koli Vs. Mithila Palkar: Who Is Bewitching Beautiful In Sequins Lehenga?
Prajakta Koli Vs. Mithila Palkar: Who Is Bewitching Beautiful In Sequins Lehenga?
Latest Stories
#AskKartik: Kartik Aaryan says he is open to a marriage arranged by love
#AskKartik: Kartik Aaryan says he is open to a marriage arranged by love
know how it feels to be a junior artist – Nawazuddin Siddiqui
know how it feels to be a junior artist – Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Kandahar Review: The Butler Did It
Kandahar Review: The Butler Did It
Kiara Advani Roped In For War 2 Alongside Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR
Kiara Advani Roped In For War 2 Alongside Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR
Adipurush Day 1 Box Office Collection: Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Starrer Makes A Grand Opening
Adipurush Day 1 Box Office Collection: Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Starrer Makes A Grand Opening
I prioritize hard work over luck: Paridhi Sharma
I prioritize hard work over luck: Paridhi Sharma
Read Latest News