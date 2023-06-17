Mithila Palkar's Weekend Vibe Is To Never Leave Home

Little Things star Mithila Palkar is a heartthrob of the town. She made her acting debut with the film Majha Honeymoon and soon became queen of hearts. Her performance has evolved over the years. Other than that, the diva has a unique and interesting fashion sense that makes one look up to her. Let’s check out what’s up to the actress now.

Mithila Palkar took to her Instagram story and shared a couple of pictures revealing her weekend vibes. In the below photo, the actress wore a beautiful red chikankari kurta. She complimented her look with red eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and luscious lips. Her open curls and beautiful black bindi made her appearance magical.

The actress posed, flaunting her beauty in the photo. At the same time, her adorable laugh looked captivating. She enjoyed her selfie session on the balcony. Mithila revealed her weekend mood by saying, “It’s official, I’m never leaving my house.” Well, it is true after a hectic long week, one doesn’t feel like going out but staying home and having food and naps.

In addition, Mithila Palkar has been featured in ads like Maggie, Tata Tea, and Zomato. She is a top choice in the Marathi cinema and Television. Her cup song is famous among the audience. She captivates her fans with her talent.

