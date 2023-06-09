ADVERTISEMENT
Mithila Palkar gets back her 'normalcy' again, here's how

The stunning beauty of Mithila Palkar is a regular interest in the Indian media. In her latest pictures, the actress is flaunting her body in a mirror selfie, also getting back to normal; check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Jun,2023 19:03:13
One of the gorgeous actresses in the Marathi entertainment industry has carved her niche in the business. She is talented and famous for her portrayal in shows. She rose to fame with her character in the play Little Things. To slay her characters and fashion, she maintains herself. Yet again, the actress inspires her fans to be healthier in a new way.

In the latest Instagram share, Mithila Palkar donned a black and grey sports top paired with black sweatpants after her intense workout and exercise session. The actress posed for a mirror selfie flaunting her toned figure in the picture. Her perfect figure is an inspiration for others.

Work Front

Mithila Palkar is a sensation in Marathi film industry. She has massive fandom in her profile, with millions of followers. Her regular engagement post keeps her fans hooked on her. She becomes a household name with her Marathi version of Cup song. She has received several accolades for her acting and talent, like Filmfare Awards Marathi and two Filmfare Awards OTT. She has worked in films like Majha Honeymoon. She is highly talented and stunning. She makes sure to entertain her audience in her style. Isn’t she a diva with exceptional acting, dancing, singing, and other skills?

