Prerna Arora and Nidhhi Agerwal To Collaborate On A High Voltage Actioner

Producer Prerna Arora has signed Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal to play the lead in the OTT film AIKIDO - The Revenge Chapter One.

Author: Subhash K Jha
04 Sep,2023 15:00:09
In the murder mystery, Nidhhi Agerwal will play the lead role as Ranjana, the younger sister of a renowned attorney .Although Prerna Arora claims that Nidhhi was always her first option for the strong role, the actress says she was hesitant to make her OTT debut after working in the Hindi and South Indian cinema industries alongside Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas.

But seeing the impact of the digital platform on the entertainment industry Nidhhi is thrilled to make her OTT debut with AIKIDO – The Revenge Chapter One after her outstanding work in the South industry with 10–11 films and some notable hits.

Prerna Arora has in the past produced notable films like Padman, Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Pari, Kisi ki Jeet Kisi ki Haar.

While details on the plot of Aikido-The Revenge Chapter One are awaited, we can reveal that Nidhhi Agerwal will feature in combat sequences never seen before in Indian cinema.

“We are getting the best stunt co-ordinators from the worldover to make sure that we have a product eligible for a global platform,” promises Prerna.

