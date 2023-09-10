Movies | News

Prerna remembers with much fondness and affection the people in the film industry who have stood by her. “The first person who comes to my mind is Salman Khan who stood with me and whom I can only describe as a truly great human being that he actually is. I shall always have my best wishes for him because of the kindness and goodness that emanate from him and it is too good to be true.”

Like everyone in the entertainment business producer Prerna Arora too has gone through her ups and downs and emerged a winner.

Prerna remembers with much fondness and affection the people in the film industry who have stood by her. “The first person who comes to my mind is Salman Khan who stood with me and whom I can only describe as a truly great human being that he actually is. I shall always have my best wishes for him because of the kindness and goodness that emanate from him and it is too good to be true.”

Prerna says Salman has always been a yaaron ka yaar. “It was during early in my career that he welcomed me with open arms and gave me work for which I owe it all to him. Even during times when I felt humiliated and broke down in front of him and others, he was incredibly understanding and kind. Instead he advised me to learn from my mistakes and avoid being arrogant. He emphasized that there is no room for mistakes in this industry.”

Prerna also has the fondest words for Kumar Taurani and Rajinikanth’s daughter. “Another gentleman is Kumar Taurani of Tips Music who was equally supportive, never questioning me about past incidents. His love and respect boosted my confidence and helped me grow.Aishwarya Rajinikanth is one person I deeply admire, and words fall short to describe her compassion, love, and affection. She stood by my side and gave me the opportunity for a pan India release with the song ‘Musafir,’ and that experience was truly invaluable.”

Sanjay Dutt ranks very high among Prerna’s friends in the entertainment industry. “In recent times, I have realized there is another remarkable person in my life , Sanjay Dutt, with whom I now have the privilege of working. He has always been there for me, providing unwavering love and support through all the ups and downs. I would say he is the biggest pillar of strength in my life.”

When the odds were weighed against Prerna , there were others who extended a helping hand. “Shivin Narang who is family to me as he gave the support and stood by my side to restart my journey once again. He as an actor gave me the strength to take on the project and complete it with ease. He’s been there through out with me and believes in me as much as I believe in him. There is trust and immense gratitude. Then there is filmmaker Anil Sharmaji. He is an absolute gem of a person, and I am grateful for his presence in my life. I am so so happy that Gadar 2 is a record-breaking blockbuster. Anilji deserves it.”