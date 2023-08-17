Prerna Arora To Team Up With Sanjay Dutt For An Action Thriller

Sanjay Dutt will be seen in producer Prerna Arora‘s upcoming action thriller that is slated to go on floors in November.

And she is all praise for Baba. “In my recent times, I have realized there is a remarkable person in my life , Sanjay Dutt, with whom I now have the privilege of working. He has always been there for me, providing unwavering love and support through all the ups and downs. I would say my biggest pillar in my life.”

Prerna promises Dutt like never before.“You’ve seen him do action ,all kinds, but nothing like what we are planning. I want to give Sanjay Dutt an all-new image in my film. He is already one of the best action heroes of Indian cinema. He will now be one of the best action heroes in the world.”

Behind the scenes, a visionary team of acclaimed writers talented technicians is working tirelessly to ensure that every aspect of this project reaches new heights. From awe-inspiring stunts to jaw-dropping visual effects, no expense is being spared to create a cinematic masterpiece that will redefine action films.

Joining forces with Sanjay Dutt will be a stellar cast of talented actors, each bringing their unique charisma to the screen. The film will have another A-list hero joining Dutt and two A-list heroines.