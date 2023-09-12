Movies | News

“Sanjay Dutt Is India’s Biggest Action Star,” Sanjay Dutt Teams Up With Prerna Arora For The Biggest Action Film Ever

Prerna Arora is planning the biggest action film ever in Indian cinema with none other than Sanjay Dutt.

Author: Subhash K Jha
12 Sep,2023 16:35:05
“Sanjay Dutt Is India’s Biggest Action Star,” Sanjay Dutt Teams Up With Prerna Arora For The Biggest Action Film Ever 850868

With the smash success of the trio of action films—Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawaan—stunt-oriented film are the preferred flavour of the year.

Prerna Arora is planning the biggest action film ever in Indian cinema with none other than Sanjay Dutt.

“And why not?” Prerna reasons, as she invites the most accomplished stunt coordinators of Hollywood and Korean cinema to do the action scenes in her film. “I think Sanju Sir is one of the biggest action stars of this country. I can watch him doing those awesome stunts in Sadak, Jeeva, Vaastav ,Agneepath and Khalnaayak over and over again.”

Prerna who has worked with another action hero Akshay Kumar in the past, feels the best is yet to come for Sanjay Dutt. “He is one of the coolest sexiest and humblest superstars. In my film audiences will see him not only as an action star but also as one of the finest actors of the country.Don’t forget Sanjay Sir has done in Munnabhai what very few other superstars have done.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Comment Box

Related Post

Prerna Arora On How Sanjay Dutt & Salman Khan Stood By Her During Her Hard Times 850303
Prerna Arora On How Sanjay Dutt & Salman Khan Stood By Her During Her Hard Times
Vikram Rathore Roars In Jawan 849567
Vikram Rathore Roars In Jawan
Prerna Arora and Nidhhi Agerwal To Collaborate On A High Voltage Actioner 848593
Prerna Arora and Nidhhi Agerwal To Collaborate On A High Voltage Actioner
Sanjay Dutt’s Khalnayak is now set for its sequel after Gadar, director Subhash Ghai drops insights 845001
Sanjay Dutt’s Khalnayak is now set for its sequel after Gadar, director Subhash Ghai drops insights
Prerna Arora To Team Up With Sanjay Dutt For An Action Thriller 843414
Prerna Arora To Team Up With Sanjay Dutt For An Action Thriller
Sanjay Dutt's Warm Birthday Wish For Beloved Daughter Trishala Dutt 841929
Sanjay Dutt’s Warm Birthday Wish For Beloved Daughter Trishala Dutt

Latest Stories

Mona Singh, Currently Basking In The Rave Reviews For Made In Heaven 2, Looks Back At Her Journey from Jassi To Heaven 850865
Mona Singh, Currently Basking In The Rave Reviews For Made In Heaven 2, Looks Back At Her Journey from Jassi To Heaven
From an Engineering college to a National Award winning Actor- This is the story of Kriti Sanon! 850864
From an Engineering college to a National Award winning Actor- This is the story of Kriti Sanon!
Rahman Disgraces His Reputation, A Firsthand Report of His Concert Fiasco 850863
Rahman Disgraces His Reputation, A Firsthand Report of His Concert Fiasco
Chris Evans Aka Captain America Marries Girlfriend Alba Baptista At 42 850851
Chris Evans Aka Captain America Marries Girlfriend Alba Baptista At 42
My role in Sony TV's Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi will enable me to get out of my comfort zone: Hemani Chawla 850738
My role in Sony TV’s Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi will enable me to get out of my comfort zone: Hemani Chawla
Exclusive: Rajneesh Khullar bags Damini Shetty's OTT film for Shemaroo 850803
Exclusive: Rajneesh Khullar bags Damini Shetty’s OTT film for Shemaroo
Read Latest News