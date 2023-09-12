“Sanjay Dutt Is India’s Biggest Action Star,” Sanjay Dutt Teams Up With Prerna Arora For The Biggest Action Film Ever

With the smash success of the trio of action films—Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawaan—stunt-oriented film are the preferred flavour of the year.

Prerna Arora is planning the biggest action film ever in Indian cinema with none other than Sanjay Dutt.

“And why not?” Prerna reasons, as she invites the most accomplished stunt coordinators of Hollywood and Korean cinema to do the action scenes in her film. “I think Sanju Sir is one of the biggest action stars of this country. I can watch him doing those awesome stunts in Sadak, Jeeva, Vaastav ,Agneepath and Khalnaayak over and over again.”

Prerna who has worked with another action hero Akshay Kumar in the past, feels the best is yet to come for Sanjay Dutt. “He is one of the coolest sexiest and humblest superstars. In my film audiences will see him not only as an action star but also as one of the finest actors of the country.Don’t forget Sanjay Sir has done in Munnabhai what very few other superstars have done.”