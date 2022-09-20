The gorgoeous Heidi Klum is famous for showing off her toned form on runways throughout the world. Recently, Heidi Klum treated her fans with a look at her impressively chiseled form.

In the clip, the fashion personality was seen with a fox-like virtual filter to her face as she danced in the morning sun-light.

Heidi Klum was dressed in a sheer white lace top that showed off her toned ample midsection and arms as she clicked the video. The supermodel also wore a matching bikini bottom that fitted tightly to her hips and toned thighs.

Heidi Klum’s beautiful blonde hair flowed freely that made her look extra soft and elegant. She also penned a short message that read: ‘Lose the mind.’

Besides this, Klum also shared a video of herself spending a bit of quality time with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, to her Instagram Story.

In the clip, the fashion model and the musician were seen relaxing next to each other as they rested in bed. They also had virtually applied a rabbitlike facial filter to both their faces.

Talking about the couple, Klum and Kaulitz previously revealed that they had started dating back in 2018. Later, the happy couple tied the knot and the musician has since made several appearances in photos and videos shared to his wife’s Instagram account.

