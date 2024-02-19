How a multi-faceted woman is making it big in multi-screen environment: Diipa Khosla

We are living in the age of digital evolution and a time of great influence in a multi-screen environment. Over the course of years, it is well observed that you do not need to be an actress to be famous. You are relevant and celebrated for many other reasons, for the influence you have and, for the mobilisation with ideas you bring on the platform you have. One such personality is Diipa Büller-Khosla, a prime example of how a multi-faceted woman can make it big in a multi-screen environment.

She has her own successful beauty empire; has spoken at the Harvard Business School twice on her entrepreneurial venture; started her own foundation ‘Post For Change’; is a regular on the Cannes red carpet where she became the first First South Asian Entrepreneur to host talent on the Red Carpet, standing tall and proud amongst the most sought-after celebrities from around the world; has addressed the British House of Commons on International Women’s Day and has graced the covers of International magazines while being a super mom. She is Diipa Khosla, a Global Indian of great Influence who is everywhere and not an actress.

The likes of the actresses Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas mark their presence at the International events but it is interesting to see how Diipa holds the same stature and is equally famous than these names across different continents- she is at the couture weeks and in another moment bringing the South Asian community together on dinners in London and New York. She has gained international renown, but is also breaking barriers as a founder, model, public speaker, and activist.

It is very difficult for just anyone to be a notable person of honour and attain the fame, International attention without being an actor- walking shoulder to shoulder with the biggest of celebrities but Diipa has created her own league and be it the business empire she has created which speaks loud of Indian Heritage and values, or her love for Indian designers at the global events- she has been making her mark across this multi-screen environment with her multi-faceted personality.