Iconic Red alert! How Diipa Khosla exudes sheer elegance at an International luxury jewellery brand exhibition in Abu Dhabi

Diipa Khosla is a remarkable figure when it comes to surpassing global boundaries. This Global Indian entrepreneur is making India proud on an international level with her dedication, vision, and conviction. Recently, she achieved another milestone by becoming the First Indian Speaker and the first Indian-born influencer to be invited to Harvard Business School for the second time. Continuing her success, Diipa attended the grand opening exhibition of ‘Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design’ held at Louvre Abu Dhabi, where she looked stunning in her iconic red dress and teased her audience with her new short hairdo!

Diipa looked stunning as she walked the red carpet at the Louvre Abu Dhabi for an exhibition called “Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design”. She wore a long, off-shoulder bodycon dress in red, with a regal trail behind her, exuding sheer elegance. She was adorned with alluring jewelry, which added to her gorgeous appearance. Treating her fans with her beautiful pictures from the exhibition, she took to her social media she wrote –

“She a short haired girl now💇🏼‍♀️”

Diipa Buller Khosla is a well-known global personality today. She is a successful Indian entrepreneur who inspires many young women. She is a shining example of a multi-faceted woman who is winning in a variety of fields. Her success across multiple screens is truly remarkable, and she is bringing glory to the nation.