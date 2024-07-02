Diipa Khosla, the only Indian recognized globally amongst Top Influencers for her influence at Cannes Film Festival 2024 for Media Impact Value. Read for more details!

Renowned for her impeccable sense of style and trend-setting fashion choices, global Indian entrepreneur Diipa Khosla made headlines at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival with her three stunning looks on the red carpet.

Diipa celebrated Indian fashion on a worldwide scale by attending Cannes 2024, offering more than just an impressive array of ensembles. Her audacious decisions, ethnic homages, and new standards she established for Indian fashion inspired designers and fashionistas everywhere.

At Cannes Film Festival 2024, Diipa Khosla opted for a fashion-forward design by Valdrin Sahiti, a renowned designer favoured by celebrities like Beyonce and Mariah Carey. The avant-garde outfit showcased Diipa’s boldness and willingness to push the boundaries of fashion, proving that she is not afraid to take risks and stand out from the crowd.

For her second look,that caught everyone’s attention was a custom breastplate ensemble created by Falguni Shane Peacock, paired with a gorgeous saree gown by their label. The fusion of traditional Indian attire with a modern twist was a true representation of Diipa’s unique fashion sense and ability to effortlessly blend different styles.

Finally, Diipa stunned on the red carpet with a custom red gown by Gauri Nainika, exuding elegance and sophistication. The striking colour choice complemented her complexion perfectly, making her a standout among the sea of celebrities and fashion icons at the glamorous event.

Shining across the globe, Diipa Khosla has surely shined on a global scale, making all the Indians proud. She has been recognised among the international influencers, namely Kristy Sarah, Kylie Verzosa, Meryem Uzerli, Leonie Hanne, and others. Remarkably, she is ranked 3 in the list and is the only Indian. She also has a $1.3M MIV, Media Impact Value. It signifies that she is worthy of generating a more holistic view of impact, and can assign a monetary value to every post, interaction or article. The global fashion icon has made heads turn with her courageous choices and is indeed an inspiration for millions who desire to be someone like her. Diipa Khosla is a torchbearer and role model for aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide!