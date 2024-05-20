Kiara Advani returns home from Cannes just in time to cast her vote in the elections

In the past few days, it has been all about the Cannes Film Festival, which, with every passing year continues to attract more and more Indians attending and representing across all facets. And this time around, we had one of the most popular Hindi film female actors making her debut at the festival – Kiara Advani.

Needless to say, as it happened, there was an instant buzz on social media and after she debuted her first look, fans were left mesmerised. Looking like a dream in ivory, Advani made heads turn and stunned everyone with her appearance. Following that, she also graced the Women in Cinema Gala dinner organised by the Red Sea Film Festival in Cannes.

However, after a great time there, the Shershaah actor made sure to plan her schedule before returning home to cast her vote in the ongoing fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. And hence, she was recently papped at the airport where she even had a little interaction with them – ‘aaplog ne vote diya? (did you cast your vote?) The photographers replied, ‘haa, humne kar diya (yes, we did).

For the uninitiated, voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements. The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote.