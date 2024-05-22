All You Need To Know About Diipa Büller-Khosla’s Glamorous Appearance At Cannes

Diipa Büller-Khosla is a well-known content creator, influencer, and model now generating headlines at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. On Instagram, the Amsterdam entrepreneur has a following of 2.1 million people. She has established herself in the beauty, fashion, and business industries. She has attended the prestigious Cannes Festival for six years and never ceases to amaze the audience with her high-end wardrobe choices. Recently, she graced the Cannes Film Festival with her stunning looks-

Diipa Büller-Khosla’s Cannes Film Festival 2024 Appearance-

Metallic Mermaid Gown

Diipa wore a silver metallic mermaid gown at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She appeared in a metallic strapless floral featuring at the bust; backless appeared with a bodycon mermaid style with a floor-length flared hemline gown. She rounded off her look with a side-parted straight short with front forehead bangs. The actress opted for glam makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, highlighted blushy cheeks and glossy lips, and accessories with silver earrings, rings, and a bracelet, elevating her look.

Corset Top And Slit Skirt

Diipa made a second appearance in a corset top and slit skirt. The outfit features a diamond embellished corset top with a white dupatta rounded off her neck and paired with a white layered pleated thigh-high slit ruffled floor-length long train appearance skirt with hand gloves. She finished her look with a side-parted puffed bun hairstyle, glam makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, highlighted cheekbones and glossy lips. She opted for silver ear studs and a blue diamond-studded ring to compliment her outfit.

Red Bodycon Gown with Ruffle Jacket

She shared a third and final look at the Cannes Film Festival, wearing a red bodycon gown and ruffle jacket. She appeared in a red strapless tube-style sweetheart neckline, bodycon fitted plain floor-length gown paired with the ruffled floor-length cape. She rounded off her look with a silver and red stone embellished necklace, earrings, ear cuffs, and a bun hairstyle with loose bangs and red creamy lips.

Diipa Büller-Khosla’s Cannes journey is a testament to her influence, creativity, and commitment to positively impacting the fashion world. By pushing boundaries and breaking barriers, she paves the way for a more diverse, inclusive, and sustainable future in fashion.