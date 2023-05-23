Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy Looks Ravishing In Silver Tube Top With Long Golden Skirt

For her 3rd appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, Mouni Roy opted for a silver embellished tube top which she paired with a long golden skirt with bow detailing. She went for no accessorized look and kept it subtle.

Mouni Roy, the popular diva of Indian television, is living her dream as she walked the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2023. Recently, Mouni, who was vacationing in Italy along with husband, debuted at the ongoing festival in a bright yellow gown. The one-shoulder outfit by Atelier Zuhra came with a long trail and bow detailing at the back. Mouni completed her look with black shades and a multi-coloured stone neckpiece by Swarovski.

Read Here: Mouni Roy’s yellow love in Cannes is too hot to handle (see pics)

On the second day, she opted for a black Tarik Ediz gown. The neckline of the strapless dress had a bow. She wore a pair of black sunglasses with the gown and pulled her hair back in a low ponytail. Finally, on the third day of her event today, she dazzled in a cute top and skirt.

For her 3rd appearance, Mouni opted for a silver embellished tube top which she paired with a long golden skirt with bow detailing. She went for no accessorized look and kept it subtle. For this look, too, Mouni chose a low ponytail. While sharing these photos on her Instagram account, she captioned her post: “Life is a fairytale of courage, fear, failure, persistence, and triumph. Dreams, desires, destiny, and difficulties in life make it a magical and meaningful journey. Living mine up at Cannes rn x”

Check below!