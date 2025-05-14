Alia Bhatt Steps Back from Cannes 2025 Debut Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Alia Bhatt was supposed to make her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, but now she has postponed this plan. Alia has taken this decision in view of the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.

Alia was scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on May 13, where she would have been seen on the red carpet as the global ambassador of L’Oréal Paris. The brand is bringing international faces to Cannes this year with the theme of its campaign, ‘Lights, Beauty and Action’.

Talking to India Today, a source close to Alia said, ‘Alia herself took this decision given the ongoing tension at the border. Alia, who has done a film like ‘Raazi’, felt that it would not be right to go to Cannes at such a sensitive time… Her team is constantly monitoring the situation… and if the situation normalises in the coming days, she can attend the festival on some other date.’

Before attending the festival, Alia had said in her statement, ‘It is such an honour to represent L’Oréal Paris at the Festival… To me, beauty is about celebrating individuality, confidence and self-worth.’

Alia shared an emotional post on her Instagram on May 13, writing, ‘There’s a certain stillness in the air when a nation holds its breath… our soldiers are awake, alert, and in danger.’

This was going to be Alia’s first Cannes debut, but now it has been postponed. However, Alia’s team has not ruled out the possibility that she might attend the festival later if the situation improves.

Talking about Alia’s work front.

Currently, Alia is busy with her two big films ‘Alpha’, which is being directed by Shiv Rawal under the Yash Raj Films banner, and ‘Love and War’, which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and in which Alia will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.