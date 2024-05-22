Birthday Special: Palaash Muchhal’s Incredible Journey In Industry, From Kaam Chalu Hai Movie To Cannes 2024

Palaash Muchhal is a powerhouse of talents. From singing to writing to directing films, he has impressed with his skills. Today, the singer turns 29 years old, and to celebrate this occasion, we will quickly take a look at his incredible journey from being a singer to directing films and walking the red carpet of Cannes 2024.

Palaash is the younger brother of popular female singer Palak Muchhal. The talented singer started his journey in 2014 with his debut movie, Dishkiyaoon. Besides that, he has given music in films like Bhoothnath Returns, Dishkiyaoon, and Amit Sahni Ki List. While he is famous for songs like ‘Party Toh Banti Hai,’ ‘Tu hi hai Aashiqui’, and ‘What The Fark.’

Palaash has also acted in Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. He has worked with stars like Parth Samthaan, Anmol Malik, Niti Taylor, Varun Sharma and others.

Muchhal is Bollywood’s youngest music composer and director. He made his debut as a director and writer with Ardh, which starred Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik. Recently, he walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2024 with Rajpal Yadav for his film Kaam Chalu Hai.

The singer and actor has a fandom of 2 million on his Instagram handle. In his personal life, he is dating the popular female cricketer Smriti Mandhana.