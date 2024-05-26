Anasuya Sengupta Makes India Proud As She Wins Best Actress Award At Cannes Film Festival

Anasuya Sengupta is thrilled and has every reason to be. The actress has made history by becoming the first Indian actor to win the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. Anasuya won the Un Certain Regard Prize for Best Actress for her performance in “The Shameless.” The film was written and directed by Constantin Bojanov, a Bulgarian director.

Anasuya made history by being the first Indian to receive the award. In an interview with The Kolkata, Anasuya expressed her reaction when she discovered her film had been selected for Cannes’ Un Certain Regard segment. She said, “I received the news when Konstantin sent me a link to the press conference announcing the Cannes official selections. When our film’s name was announced, I jumped out of the chair with ecstasy!”

Anasuya spoke to the Hindustan Times about her winning moment and stated, “I couldn’t believe it was happening! But as I shakily walked to the stage and stood with artists I have admired my heroes, it felt oddly natural to be welcomed with so much authenticity and love by them. I am so grateful to the jury for seeing my hard work.”

About Shameless Movie-

The Shameless is a 2024 Indian film directed and written by Konstantin Bojanov. Renuka, also known as Anasuya Sengupta, flees a Delhi brothel after murdering a police officer. After seeking safety in a prostitute colony, she develops feelings for Devika, a 17-year-old prostitute.

