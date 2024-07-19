Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana Celebrate Birthday in Sri Lanka

Singer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana are vacationing in Sri Lanka, celebrating Smriti’s birthday. Palash took to Instagram to share pictures from their trip, accompanied by a heartfelt message for his girlfriend.

Palash Muchhal is the brother of famous Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal. He is the youngest music composer/director in Bollywood at 18. He has recently entered his name in the Golden Book of World Records as the youngest music composer of Bollywood.

Smriti Mandhana, on the other hand, is a renowned cricketer who has made India proud with her impressive performances on the field. She was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2019 and named the Women’s Cricketer of the Year by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2020. She has also been featured in the ICC Women’s Team of the Year multiple times.

The couple’s pictures from Sri Lanka show them exploring the beautiful country and the city and enjoying each other’s company. Palash’s birthday message for Smriti reads, “Happiest Birthday to my beautiful girl! You mean everything to me, and I can’t imagine my life without you.” Smriti responded with a heartfelt message, thanking Palash for making her birthday special.

The couple’s love and admiration for each other are evident in their pictures and messages on social media. We wish them a wonderful vacation and a happy birthday to Smriti!