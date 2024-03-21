Palash Muchhal’s Close Connection With Number 18 & Tattoo ‘SM18’, Check Out

Palash Muchhal, for those who don’t know, is a film director, singer, songwriter, music composer, and writer. Not only this, but he is also the younger brother of popular singer Palak Muchhal. The singer made headlines when cricketer Smriti Mandhana won the Women’s Premier League trophy representing RCB.

Reportedly, Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana are dating. However, none of them have openly accepted their relationship in the media. However, their social media posts make it evident with photos of them posing together. The duo also posted birthday wishes for each other on their social media handles.

Talking about Palash’s connection with number 18, let us reveal that number 18 is very close to Palash as this is his girlfriend Smriti Mandhana’s birthday, which is 18 July 1996. Not only this, but the singer also has a tattoo on his hand, ‘SM18’, which hints at ‘Smriti Mandhana 18’. Along with that, 18 is also cricketer Smriti’s jersey number.

Also, Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana posed together with a trophy after the RCB captain won the match. Since then, the duo has been buzzing in the headlines. Palash and Smriti often share photos together on social media, treating fans with their beautiful chemistry.

