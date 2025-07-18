Palash Muchhal Showers Smriti Mandhana With Love In Cozy Birthday Pics

Singer, music composer, and filmmaker Palash Muchhal dropped a bunch of heartfelt, cozy photos with his girlfriend Smriti Mandhana on her birthday. On 18 July 2025, the female cricketer turned 29 years old, and a small birthday celebration was held to make her day special. However, Palash showered Smriti with love with the cozy birthday pictures, and it’s too cute to miss.

In the opening frame, Palash proudly poses with Smriti, both flashing their big smiles. Wearing a blue suit with black shoes and a free-spirited vibe, Palash looked charming while Smriti stole our hearts with her cuteness in a chic wite striped waistcoat and bottoms. And the highlight was Smriti’s hand locking hands with Palash for a cozy pic.

At the same time, in the next photo, Palash and Smriti are hugging each other tightly, and this moment seems to be from the past. And the last picture is undoubtedly the most beautiful when Smriti looked at Palash with love filled in her eyes, and this glimpse is priceless.

Expressing his feelings and appreciating his lady love Palash in his caption wrote, “From the very start, you’ve been my calm in the chaos, my biggest cheerleader, and the most inspiring soul I know — on the field and off it, You’ve shown me what grace under pressure looks like & what quiet strength truly is.

Happiest Birthday Smritzzzzzzzzz @smriti_mandhana.”

Smriti Mandhana also commented under this post saying, “Thank youu my boi.”

In her Instagram story celebrating her birthday, Palash is seen adorably feeding Smriti as she cuts the cake at the bash.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana have been in a relationship for almost six years now. The two have been inseparable throughout these years, and it seems every year their bond grows stronger.