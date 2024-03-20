WPL 2024 Winner Smriti Mandhana’s Networth Is More Than BF Palash Muchhal? Check Out

Smriti Mandhana is a popular Indian women cricketer. With her batting skills and beauty, the opener batter is often hailed as the ‘National Crush.’ She recently made it to the headlines by winning the Women’s Premier League 2024. After winning the trophy, the cricketer also posed with her boyfriend along with the trophy. Not only that, but the cricketer was also the most expensive cricketer of the season.

Smriti and Palash didn’t talk about their relationship, but their photos on Instagram make it evident. However, Palash’s link with Smriti has now sparked the question of ‘How much does Palash Muchhal earn?’ and ‘If Smriti earns more than.’

Well, we have answers to all these questions. Firstly, Smriti is a renowned cricketer and also one of the most expensive players in WPL, which makes it clear that she earns a whopping amount. As per Sportskeeda, the cricketer has a net worth of $4 million, which is around 32 crore.

On the other hand, Smriti’s boyfriend, who is the younger brother of famous singer Palak Mucchal, is a film director, singer, music composer, songwriter, and writer who also earns through different sources. As per TV9Online, the singer has a net worth between 20 and 41 crores, which is about $3 million to $5 million. This makes it clear that Smriti Mandhana does not earn more than her boyfriend, but the couple earns around the same amount.

