Smriti Mandhana wishes Palash Mucchal, ‘Happy Birthday My Boii..’

Music director-singer Palash Mucchal’s birthday this year was a full-on filmy celebration, where we got to see an amazing combo of glam, music and friendship.

Palash, who has won the hearts of the young generation with his music, had many big names attend his birthday party and made the night even more memorable. Stars like Sonu Nigam, Palak Mucchal, Sharad Kelkar, and Parth Samthan added more life to the celebration with their presence. In the video, Palash is seen cutting the cake and giving it to his family and friends.

Palak, who is also Palash’s sister and an established singer, their bonding and sweet sibling chemistry won everyone’s heart.

But the surprise twist came when Indian women’s cricket superstar Smriti Mandhana shared a cute birthday wish for Palash on her Instagram

“Happy Birthday My Boii…” along with the song ‘Ek Din Aap Yun Humko Mil Jaayenge’

Her chilled-out caption and post created quite a buzz among fans!

See post:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJ9-o1qBUsU/?igsh=bHF4ZGNieTJucGpr

The party’s photos and videos are now going viral on social media, and fans can’t stop sending wishes to Palash.

Happy Birthday, Palash Mucchal! May your year be full of chartbusters, chilled vibes, and lots of love just like your birthday bash!