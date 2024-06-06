Rubina Dilaik And Palash Muchhal’s Reunion For Their Next Film ‘Hum Tum Maktoob’, Deets Inside

Rubina Dilaik and Palash Muchhal, two talented individuals from the entertainment industry, are joining forces for an upcoming project. The actress was last seen in the movie “Ardh, “written and directed by Palash Muchhal. Recently, Rubina Dilaik and Palash Muchhal are set to reunite for their upcoming film “Hum Tum Maktoob,” promising an exciting collaboration between the talented actress and the renowned Ardh movie director. Check out the pictures below!

Rubina Dilaik And Palash Muchhal’s Post Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress appeared in a stunning white with floral embroidered salwar suit. She rounded off her look with middle-parted curly open tresses, minimal makeup with pink lips, and accessories her look with a small bindi and a silver wristwatch. On the other hand, Palash is seen twinning with the actress as he donned a white with a black printed t-shirt and paired grey track pants.

In the photos, the actress and an Ardh movie director are seen posing together with cute and quirky smiles. The photos also feature three film clapboards: “Kaam Chalu Hai,” “Ardh,” and the last movie, “The Money Collector₹.”

Previously, the two had collaborated for ‘Ardh’. Released in 2022, the film marked Rubina’s debut and featured Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. Now, they have announced their reunion and the upcoming film, “Hum Tum Maktoob.”

They captioned the Instagram post, “Here we team up again #HumTumMaktoob #nextfilm.”

