Avneet Kaur has come a long way. Starting off with the dance reality show Dance India Dance as a participant, Kaur came a long through ever since. She went on to feature in countless television shows post her performance in the show Dance India Dance. One of her prominent tv work includes Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actress also got featured in movies too. Her honed acting chops in the movie Mardaani and Mardaani 2 earned her immense love from the audience.

As of now, Avneet Kaur is busy with her upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru, where she is going to star alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie is banked by Manikarnika Films.

As of now, the actress keeps it active on Instagram. Followed by her candid posts and amazing fashion roll ups, Kaur has never failed to keep her fans enticed with her looks and beauty. Talking about that, today, we have shared Avneet Kaur’s most stunning looks in traditional fashion-

Here’s when Avneet Kaur prompted pure goals with her stylish embellished blue saree updo. She teamed the six-yards with matching golden blouse. The actress rounded the look off with long wavy curls, beautiful dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. Going all sunkissed in the pictures, Kaur wrote, “Naina tere kajrare hain, naino pe hum dil haare hai.💙”

Take a look-

The time Avneet Kaur looked absolutely mesmerising in her floral embellished lehenga choli. The peach hue looked on point, suiting Avneet’s aura. The actress completed the look with long wavy hair, gorgeous dewy eyes and pink nude lips. Keeping the glam up with her smile, she wrote, “Chehra jaise ghazal, chehra jaane ghazal.💖”

Here take a look-

When Avneet Kaur looked preppy in her embellished peach pink saree teamed with backless matching blouse with golden frills. For makeup, she picked up winged eyes and cherry red lips and rounded the look with a pair of golden drop earrings.