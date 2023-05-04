ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Snippets

In Pics: Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen keeps the black glam on check on a sunny day

Anushka Sen doesn’t fall back to pick up black adorns even on a sunny day, shares glamorous photo collage on Instagram stories, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 May,2023 17:37:07
In Pics: Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen keeps the black glam on check on a sunny day

Black is a versatile and classic color that can be worn in many different ways. Black fashion can be sleek, sophisticated, edgy, or even romantic, depending on the style and the occasion. And it looks the colour keeps the Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen all head up all the time, no matter the climate. For it’s popularly said that one shouldn’t wear black during summers, Anushka seems to be not a follower of it.

Anushka Sen keeps the black glam on check on a sunny day

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a beautiful glam collage. In the pictures, we can see the actress going all sunkissed. Looking absolutely gorgeous in her black adorn, the actress gave off nothing but goals. In the pictures, we can see her wearing a sheer black strappy shoulder bodycon dress. The actress completed the look with her long hair. She rounded it off with black shades and black strappy heels.

Here take a look at the pictures-

In Pics: Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen keeps the black glam on check on a sunny day 804086

Work Front

Anushka Sen started her acting career as a child artist in the television industry. She rose to fame with her performance in the popular show “Baal Veer” in which she played the lead role of Meher Dagli. After “Baal Veer,” Anushka Sen appeared in several other popular television shows such as “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev,” “Internet Wala Love,” and “Jhansi Ki Rani.” Apart from her big Indian projects, she has also bagged some Korean Pop projects too.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Anushka Sen looks preppy in lilac bodycon dress, see pics
Anushka Sen looks preppy in lilac bodycon dress, see pics
Sen Ki Selfies: Anushka Sen's car snaps are literally 'fire', check them out
Sen Ki Selfies: Anushka Sen's car snaps are literally 'fire', check them out
From Vanity Diaries to Personal Space: Anushka Sen shares sneak-peek of her daily schedule
From Vanity Diaries to Personal Space: Anushka Sen shares sneak-peek of her daily schedule
Anushka Sen and her many moods and avatars
Anushka Sen and her many moods and avatars
The career evolution of Anushka Sen
The career evolution of Anushka Sen
A sneak peek into Anushka Sen’s breakfast regime
A sneak peek into Anushka Sen’s breakfast regime
Latest Stories
Dhruv Tara spoiler: Dhruv and Tara to land in the 17th Century
Dhruv Tara spoiler: Dhruv and Tara to land in the 17th Century
Watch: How Nia Sharma's Fun Time Looks Like
Watch: How Nia Sharma's Fun Time Looks Like
OMG! Rithvik Dhanjani scares Surbhi Jyoti, watch unseen video
OMG! Rithvik Dhanjani scares Surbhi Jyoti, watch unseen video
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Gives Us Style Goals In Colour 'Black'
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Gives Us Style Goals In Colour 'Black'
Shiv Thakare Vs MC Stan Vs Shalin Bhanot: The Bigg Boss contestant with biggest fan base?
Shiv Thakare Vs MC Stan Vs Shalin Bhanot: The Bigg Boss contestant with biggest fan base?
My Europe trip is my most memorable travel experience - Pragya Jaiswal
My Europe trip is my most memorable travel experience - Pragya Jaiswal
Read Latest News