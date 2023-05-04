In Pics: Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen keeps the black glam on check on a sunny day

Anushka Sen doesn’t fall back to pick up black adorns even on a sunny day, shares glamorous photo collage on Instagram stories, check out

Black is a versatile and classic color that can be worn in many different ways. Black fashion can be sleek, sophisticated, edgy, or even romantic, depending on the style and the occasion. And it looks the colour keeps the Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen all head up all the time, no matter the climate. For it’s popularly said that one shouldn’t wear black during summers, Anushka seems to be not a follower of it.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a beautiful glam collage. In the pictures, we can see the actress going all sunkissed. Looking absolutely gorgeous in her black adorn, the actress gave off nothing but goals. In the pictures, we can see her wearing a sheer black strappy shoulder bodycon dress. The actress completed the look with her long hair. She rounded it off with black shades and black strappy heels.

Work Front

Anushka Sen started her acting career as a child artist in the television industry. She rose to fame with her performance in the popular show “Baal Veer” in which she played the lead role of Meher Dagli. After “Baal Veer,” Anushka Sen appeared in several other popular television shows such as “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev,” “Internet Wala Love,” and “Jhansi Ki Rani.” Apart from her big Indian projects, she has also bagged some Korean Pop projects too.