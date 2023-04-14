Jannat Zubair the amazingly gifted celebrity is not only a great actor but is also an amazing content maker, given her superlative exposure at making adorable and entertaining videos. She is a delight every time she puts up posts and pictures on social media. Her social media popularity cannot be measured and it has to be seen and appreciated.

Well, for Jannat and her family, it is the sacred time to keep Iftaars. Jannat is seen clad in her white salwar suit, going through the rituals of the day.

This video that has been shot has her talking about her look for the day. She also is seen expressing her sibling love as she cuddles and hugs brother Ayaan Zubair. Ayaan who is also an actor has grown into a dashing young man. He is also seen in the ethnic getup celebrating Iftaar with family.

The cute bond between the siblings brings about new sibling goals.

You can check the video here to know more about their bonding.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, we love the sparkle and charm that Jannat Zubair possesses here!!

