Sara Tendulkar is obsessed with newly launched app "Threads"

Sara Tendulkar regularly keeps her fans updated with her constant sharing. In her latest Instagram, she revealed her new obsession with the new app Threads

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Jul,2023 09:15:10
The new app Threads by Mark Zuckerberg is buzzing on the internet. Within hours of launch, it received a massive number of downloads. In 17 hours, more than 30 million people downloaded the app from the App Store. Like many, the social media bug Sara Tendulkar also downloaded the app. Here’s find out how she is making use of it.

Sara Tendulkar’s Obsession With Threads

After weeks of inactivity, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a post from Threads that reads, “Making the most of this app before the boys get here too!! (With angry face emojis).” This means the social media influencer wants to use the app as much as possible before it gets clogged with fake accounts.

Sara Tendulkar is currently pursuing her master’s in medicine at London University College. The actress completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. In addition, she got her degree in medicine from London University College. In contrast, the star kid made her modeling debut with the Ajio clothing brand for its summer collection.

Sara Tendulkar enjoys a huge fandom on her Instagram with millions of followers. Her regular posts keep her fans engaged with her. In contrast, her lavish and fun lifestyle makes one engage with her regularly.

So did you like the new app just like Sara Tendulkar? Share your views in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News