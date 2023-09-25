Digital | Snippets

Sass Up Your Night Party Look Like Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Riva Arora In Black Dresses

The digital divas, Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, and Riva Arora, give cues to sass Up the night party look in black dresses in the latest photos. Check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Sep,2023
When it comes to night parties, the aesthetic black hue dresses never fails to stand out with the simple and attractive look. And if you wish to sass up your night party look, take cues from Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, and Riva Arora in black dresses.

Anushka Sen In Black Mini Dress

The sass of mini dress never fails to stand out. The simple look in black hue can be your comfort choice for night parties, just like Anushka Sen nailing the simple frock mini dress. She looks subtle with the soft curls, gold chain, and complementing makeup. The black tie-knot heels uplift her overall appearance. It’s a perfect pick for comfort lovers.

Avneet Kaur In Corset Top And Leather Pant

Get all the lights on you in the bold corset top and leather pants that can be your ultimate choice to be the star of the night. The beloved diva Avneet Kaur makes hearts flutter with her bold, strapless, see-through corset top with puffy sleeves and chic leather pants. Her messy hairstyle with makeup gives her a sense of sensuality. The gold choker and handbag add a statement.

Riva Arora In See-through Gown

Look like the queen of hearts in a bodycon dress with a flowy gown. The slip details add a sense of sensuality. This black gown can be your perfect choice to be the sassy queen, just like Riva Arora. She dons the fit with sparkling long earrings. Her bold eyes makeover and bold red lips add an extra dose of glamour.

Whose black dress style did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

