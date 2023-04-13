Jannat Zubair is undoubtedly one of the top TV actresses. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. She is known not just for her acting skills but also because of her fashion sense. Jannat never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices.

Jannat is one of the few celebs who constantly give viewers fashion goals. Her dressing sense and uniqueness are so awesome that no one can beat them. Jannat carries herself gracefully and always looks beautiful in whatever she wears. The beauty often creates buzz due to her stunning pictures and fitness videos shared by her on social media.

Jannat recently took to Instagram and shared a lightning and thunderstorm video. For the unaware, unseasonal rain with lightning and thunderstorm lashed parts of Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday. Jannat recorded a video and shared it on her Instagram stories. Scared, Jannat prayed and wrote, “May Allah forgive us all” Check here!